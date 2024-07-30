Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $618,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 1,299,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $62.68.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

