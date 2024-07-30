Bayesian Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

TS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

