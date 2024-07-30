Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,511 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.54.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.07. 156,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $329.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

