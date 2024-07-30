Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,500 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,176 shares of company stock valued at $60,913,978. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $9.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.46. 5,967,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,325,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.