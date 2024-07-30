Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $829,000 in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Spirit Airlines as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SAVE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. 6,785,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.64.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

