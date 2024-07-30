Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $719,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 427,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,058,000 after buying an additional 117,060 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $2,314,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ALV traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 500,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.