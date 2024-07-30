Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $703,000 in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 950.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 106.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $14,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.12. 2,386,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,735. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $281,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $72,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

