Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 3,584 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,584 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,320,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.68. 2,364,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile



NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

