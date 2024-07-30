Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 433.6% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,659 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,421,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 413,028.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 859,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 859,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

