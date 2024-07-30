Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
