Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BAYRY

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.