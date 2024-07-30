Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in July

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.92. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.67. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 14.74%. Research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

