Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bar Harbor Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

