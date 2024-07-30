Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 65.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

