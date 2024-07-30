BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,653,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,700.6 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
NCBDF stock remained flat at $20.51 during midday trading on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.
About BANDAI NAMCO
