BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 1,653,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,700.6 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

NCBDF stock remained flat at $20.51 during midday trading on Monday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

