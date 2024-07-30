Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock remained flat at $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.