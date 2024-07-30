Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 26.90%. On average, analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

