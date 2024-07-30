Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after buying an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.