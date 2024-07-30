Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $175.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 8,666.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $205.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $210.29.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

