B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 10,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

