Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Trading Down 4.5%

Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSE:AVP – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 306,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 67,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of C$38.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11.

Avcorp Industries Inc engages in the production and supply of airframe structures and aircraft parts to aircraft manufacturers in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs, manufactures, and fabricates composite aerostructures, as well as aircraft product design and production tooling.

