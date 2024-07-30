Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,470,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 19,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Avantor Stock Up 2.5 %
AVTR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,811,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,558. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
