AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 17,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.46. The stock had a trading volume of 294,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.61. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $211.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 101.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.76.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

