Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 14.3%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 107,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 151,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

