Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY24 guidance at $9.05-$9.22 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 9.050-9.220 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $255.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.