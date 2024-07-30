Aurora Innovation (AUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.75.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
