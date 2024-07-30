ATOR Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.96 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002048 BTC on exchanges. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.96 million and approximately $87.37 worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol’s launch date was January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 52,503,346.25458968 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 1.48074865 USD and is up 48.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $483.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

