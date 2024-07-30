Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

