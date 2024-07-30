Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,629,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 6,521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25,433.0 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGF remained flat at $25.25 on Tuesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

