Ashland (ASH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

