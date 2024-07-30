ASD (ASD) Reaches Market Cap of $27.45 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, ASD has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $27.45 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

