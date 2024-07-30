Ascent Group LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 1,165.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 162,549 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Lazard by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lazard by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 149,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $1,126,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,197,607.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $9,362,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -138.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

About Lazard

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

