Ascent Group LLC Sells 5,926 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 41.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $674,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,671. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

