Ascent Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 792,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 566,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO traded down $23.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $480.00. 259,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.07 and a 200 day moving average of $440.43. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

