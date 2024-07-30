Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,620 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on WEN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. 573,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,959. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

