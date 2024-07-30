Ascent Group LLC Sells 14,378 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.