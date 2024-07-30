Ascent Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 306,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.27. 4,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

