Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.24. The company had a trading volume of 131,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $339.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.41.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

