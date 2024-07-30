Ascent Group LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYDB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

HYDB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. 103,778 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

