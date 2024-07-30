Ascent Group LLC Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CF Industries by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.87.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.63. 1,232,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.