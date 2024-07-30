Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 599,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

