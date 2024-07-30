Ascent Group LLC Buys 3,286 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $8,676,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 569,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

