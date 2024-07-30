Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.14. 284,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,011. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

