Ascent Group LLC Acquires 5,214 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 577,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,040. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.