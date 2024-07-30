Arteris (AIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arteris had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 198.35%. The company had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. On average, analysts expect Arteris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AIP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,245. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arteris has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

In related news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $25,433.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, CEO K Charles Janac sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $25,433.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,125.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $71,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $517,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,075 shares of company stock worth $749,621 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

