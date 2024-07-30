Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arrow Electronics to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,814. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $143.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day moving average is $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.