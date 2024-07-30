Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.000-6.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $68.35 and a 12-month high of $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.