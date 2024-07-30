ARM (ARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ARM Price Performance
ARM stock opened at 141.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 152.62 and its 200-day moving average is 125.86. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.