ARM (ARM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ARM to post earnings of 0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect ARM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARM stock opened at 141.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 152.62 and its 200-day moving average is 125.86. ARM has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 188.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 109.08.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

