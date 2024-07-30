argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $585.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $545.00 to $585.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of argenx from $504.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $499.05 on Friday. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $532.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.72.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 590.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

