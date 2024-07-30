Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 36,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 45,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.24.
Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
