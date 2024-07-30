Arcosa (ACA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.04. 7,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

